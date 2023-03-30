Maritime Energy Recognized with 2022 Fleet Service Award for Safety March 30, 2023 at 12:20 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaritime Energy Promotes Charon Curtis To Senior Vice PresidentDr. Jay Allen to Receive Maine Patriot AwardJ. Edward Knight Donates to Energy FundNobleboro Planning Board Reschedules MeetingEdgecomb Has One Candidate for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!