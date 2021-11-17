Market Gardener and Farmer Training Begins Jan. 11 November 17, 2021 at 11:17 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Farmers Bring Diverse Experience to Twin Villages Foodbank FarmWhitefield Farm Receives GrantUMaine Offers Produce Safety CourseProduce Safety Webinar OfferedMidcoast Farms Food-Safety Program is March 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!