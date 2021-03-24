Mexicali Blues Teams Up with Good Shepherd Food Bank March 24, 2021 at 10:32 am Mexicali BluesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSunflower Celebration Tickets Now On SaleFood Mobile to Visit Coopers MillsRed Cloak Tours Introduces ‘TeleTours’ In Response to COVID-19Coopers Mills Food Mobile Rescheduled for February 21stFood Mobile at Whitefield Lions Club Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!