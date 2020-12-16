Midcoast Conservancy Gift Suggestion December 16, 2020 at 9:38 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMeaningful Gift Ideas from Midcoast ConservancyWinter Sport Opportunities Abound at HVNCHidden Valley Nature Center Welcomes Responsible Dog OwnersHappy Hikers Visit HVNCMeaningful Gift Ideas from Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!