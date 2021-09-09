Midcoast Conservancy’s Live Edge Music Festival Supports Local Restaurants September 9, 2021 at 9:27 am Midcoast ConservancyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonLocal Musicians Featured at Live Edge Music FestivalMidcoast Conservancy’s Live Edge Music Festival Tickets on Sale NowLast Call for Advance Tickets to Live EdgeLive Edge Music Festival is Aug. 20 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!