Midcoast Literacy Presents Readers Theater at Chocolate Church October 7, 2021 at 10:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCandy Cane Festival Raises Money for LiteracyWillow Grange NewsHearth and Soul Fundraiser in BathHaiti Dinner Moved From February to NovemberWiscasset Church Distributes Summerfest Funds Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!