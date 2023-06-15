Midcoast Literacy Readers Ride Connects Students and Horses June 15, 2023 at 9:01 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Tutoring Program Helps Struggling ReadersMidcoast Literacy’s Annual Meeting Recognizes Volunteer AccomplishmentsMidcoast Literacy Requests VolunteersLincoln Academy’s Little Free Library Is OpenMidcoast Literacy Seeking Volunteers for Fall Programs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!