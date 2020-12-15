Mill Readied for Structural Repairs December 15, 2020 at 4:24 pm The Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Mill Group Votes to Restore Facade of BuildingCampaign for Pemaquid Mill Passes Quarter-Million MarkEngineers Assess Supports Underneath Mill at Pemaquid FallsEngineers to Recommend Structural Work on MillAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in Family Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!