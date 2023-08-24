Miller School Named Teacher of The Year Finalist August 24, 2023 at 10:54 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMiller School Teacher Named Teacher of the Year SemifinalistNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersMiller School Teacher Named Lincoln County’s Teacher of the YearUMaine Extension’s Family Education Program Receives National RecognitionDow Recognizes Teacher of the Year winners Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!