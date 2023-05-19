Mina Allen Named to SNHU Dean’s List May 19, 2023 at 8:25 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSNHU Announces Winter 2022 Dean’s ListSNHU Announces Fall President’s ListNobleboro Student on President’s ListSoucy Named to SNHU President’s ListPinkham on USM Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!