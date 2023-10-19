Montessori School Hosts Guatemalan Student October 19, 2023 at 10:35 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCultural Day at Damariscotta MontessoriDamariscotta Montessori Info Session is Dec. 11Montessori Students Honor Grandparents and GrandfriendsDamariscotta Montessori School Hosts STEM EventMontessori Students Learn About Neurodiversity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!