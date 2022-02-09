Municipal Leaders Voice Support for Bill to Combat Browntail Moths February 9, 2022 at 8:41 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBrowntail Moth Research Resource AvailableFull-State Quarantine Proposed for Gypsy MothNew Location for Browntail Moth Info SessionVitelli Bill Would Move Land-Based Aquaculture Oversight Back to DMRMidcoast Conservancy Offers Browntail Moth Info Session Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!