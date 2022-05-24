MURPH Event at CLC YMCA Submitted article May 24, 2022 at 4:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGeorgetown Republican Seeks Senate SeatCLC YMCA Extends Closure, Offers Virtual OptionsLocal YMCAs Announce Joint Winter II Program GuideCLC YMCA Can Help People Keep Exercise ResolutionsRound Five of Lose it with the Y Starts March 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!