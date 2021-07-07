Muscongus Bay and Friendship Sloops Zoom Event Submitted article July 7, 2021 at 9:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilySchooner Bowdoin Undergoing Hull Restoration in Boothbay HarborBobby Ives Video on Rowing Shell History on YoutubeTime and Weather Take Their Toll on Cora F. CresseyWiscasset Yacht Club Offering Sailing Classes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!