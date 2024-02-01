MVHS Student a Candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program February 1, 2024 at 11:49 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Student Named Candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars ProgramWaldoboro Lions Club NewsWoman’s Club Announces Scholarships21 Students Compete in MVHS Speech CompetitionWaldoboro Woman’s Club Updates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!