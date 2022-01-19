‘Name the Donkey’ Contest at Morris Farm January 19, 2022 at 8:39 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyPlant SaleWiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Welcomes Healthy KidsHealthy Kids Play Group Visits Boothbay Railway VillageVISTA Transition at Morris Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!