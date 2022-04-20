NAMI Night at the Y Features Tennis Demos April 20, 2022 at 8:00 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNAMI Night at CLC YNAMI Night at CLC Y Raises Awareness for Mental HealthNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCentral Lincoln County YMCA To Host Professional Tennis Demo To Benefit NAMINAMI Family Support Group Starting in Thomaston Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!