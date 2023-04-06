NCS Hits the Pool April 6, 2023 at 10:17 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Fourth Graders Take the PlungeNobleboro Students Dive into LessonsStudents Take Swim Lessons for Physical Education ClassNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersNCS Students Draw Their Bows Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!