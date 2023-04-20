NCS Readers Score New Wheels April 20, 2023 at 1:43 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna-Anchor Lodge Gives Bikes for Books PresentationBikes for Books Rolls InBikes for Books Gears up at NCSMasons Present Bicycles to BCS ReadersBikes for Books Revs up at NCS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!