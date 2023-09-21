NCS Students Research Native Americans September 21, 2023 at 11:15 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyNCS Hosts Maine AuthorEdgecomb Eddy School NewsNCS Students Take a Jog to the Bog‘Healing In the Dawnland’ Awareness-Raising Event at Skidompha Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!