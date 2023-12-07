NCS Students Visit Museum December 7, 2023 at 3:33 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Central School NewsNarrow Gauge Railway Fascinates NCS YouthAppleFest Returns on Oct. 13 in NobleboroHistorical Newcastle Photos at Town OfficeWaldoborough Historical Society Updates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!