New Book Details Kavanagh Family History May 27, 2021 at 11:33 am Cynthia Gallant-SimpsonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorian to Present About the Filibuster May 26No Paw Left BehindEdgecomb Raconteur to Speak at Historical Society Meeting‘Story of Redemption’ in BremenTown Talk in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!