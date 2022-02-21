New Community Initiative Celebrates Black History Month February 21, 2022 at 9:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersMissionaries from Africa to Speak May 9Collins, King Fight to Protect Jobs, Local NewspapersCounty’s Historical Association AdaptsEldercare Network Visits Maine Maritime Museum Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!