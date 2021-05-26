New Harbor Church Resumes In-Person Services May 26, 2021 at 9:17 am New Harbor United Methodist ChurchYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChristmas Eve Services in BristolHoliday Church ServicesChristmas Eve Service on Dec. 23Food PantriesAdditional Hours for New Harbor Food Pantry during COVID-19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!