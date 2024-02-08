New Hope Midcoast Preparing for Annual Shop for Hope Event February 8, 2024 at 9:35 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Hope Midcoast Welcomes Donations for its Largest FundraiserNew Hope Prepares for 2021New Hope’s Pop-Up ShopShop for Hope July 27-29Silent Auction for Cemetery Restoration Ends Sept. 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!