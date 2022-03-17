New Hope Midcoast Seeks Matching Donations March 17, 2022 at 4:04 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersForensic Nurses Help Protect Local CommunitiesHealth-Care Certification with Tuition Assistance OfferedNew Hope for Women Launches New WebsiteNew Hope for Women Seeks Hotline Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!