New Ventures Maine Announces Mini-Grant Competition Winners January 11, 2024 at 2:41 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWinter Farmers’ MarketsWinter Farmers’ MarketsWinter Farmers’ MarketsWinter Farmers’ MarketsWaldoboro Farmers Market joins Maine Farmers’ Market Snapshot Week Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!