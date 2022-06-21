Newcastle Historical Society Announces Scholarship Recipient Submitted article June 21, 2022 at 9:04 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDavid Levesque Announces Candidacy for Maine House of RepresentativesDavid Levesque Announces Candidacy for Senate District 13Newcastle Historical Society Scholarship RecipientLincoln Academy 2017-2018 Science AwardsNobleboro Historical Society Awards Scholarships Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!