Newcastle Historical Society Sale Submitted article November 23, 2022 at 11:40 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Historical Society MeetingDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkHistorical Society’s Work ContinuesNewcastle Historical Society Hosts Photo ExhibitNewcastle Historical Society Exhibit and Sale of Historic Photos July 16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!