Newcastle Historical Society Sale December 14, 2021 at 4:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMarine Vessels Prints for SaleMarine Vessels Prints for SaleDamariscotta HistoryOBHS Digital Archive Adds Postcards from Russell FamilyNonprofits Invited to Join Pirate Rendezvous Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!