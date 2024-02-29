Newcastle Resident Helps Generate $1.4 Million Iowa Children’s Hospital February 29, 2024 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIce Cream Sales to Benefit Local KidGroup to Provide School SuppliesMaine Marathon, Paris Sweepstakes, and Pumpkinfest with Veggies to TableMaine Marathon Announces Veggies To Table As 2023 BeneficiaryPeavey on UNH Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!