Newcastle Resident Raises Money for Ukrainian Refugees April 19, 2022 at 4:24 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilySouth Bristol Artist to Donate Proceeds to Support Ukrainian PeopleLincoln Home, Harbor View Cottage Say Thanks to SupportersBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!