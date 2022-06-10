Newcastle to Elect Town Officials, Validate School Budget June 10, 2022 at 10:42 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle to Elect Town Officials, Validate School BudgetNelson Defends Newcastle School Committee SeatNewcastle Elects Glendinning and Nelson, Approves BudgetNewcastle Elects School Committee MemberWhitefield Reelects Two Selectmen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!