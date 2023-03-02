NHS Food Drive Supports Ecumenical Food Pantry Submitted Article March 2, 2023 at 11:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBank Collecting Items for Waldoboro Food PantryCTL Food Drive for Food PantryFirst National Bank Collecting Items for Food PantryWaldoboro Food Pantry NewsWaldoboro Food Pantry News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!