Nobleboro Comp Plan Public Hearing Sept. 12 Submitted article September 8, 2022 at 10:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Plans Public Hearing On Comprehensive Plan UpdateWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardNobleboro Forms Comprehensive Plan Update CommitteeState Preservation Plan Invites InputBristol Voters to Consider Continuation of Comp Plan Committee Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!