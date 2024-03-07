Northern Stars Planetarium Brings the Night Sky to CTL March 7, 2024 at 12:16 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWildcat WeeklyNight Sky Program for Waldoboro KidsView Eclipse at Sweetgrass on Aug. 21Montessori Students Have ‘Night at the Museum’ ExperienceLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!