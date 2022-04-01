Northrup Makes Case at LC Republican Committee Meeting April 1, 2022 at 8:33 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal EconomistLincoln County Republican Committee NewsLincoln County Republicans Meeting Featured Strong Business ThemeLincoln County Republicans to MeetRepublicans Host Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!