(Not So) Early Bird Sale Nov. 6 October 27, 2021 at 8:21 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSave the Date for (Not So) Early Bird SaleAnnual ‘Early Bird Sale’ to be Day-LongTwin Villages Early Bird Sale ‘Not So Early’ This YearLocal Chamber Promotes ‘Beat The Winter Blahs!’ ProgramDiscount Card Raffle at Early Bird Event Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!