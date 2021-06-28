Notecards for Sale at Pemaquid Art Gallery June 28, 2021 at 3:41 pm Pemaquid Gallery ArtistsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPlein Air Painters at Maine Open Lighthouse DayNew Artwork Up at Pemaquid Art GalleryFinal Artwork Tent Sale at Pemaquid PointNew Artwork at Pemaquid Art GalleryPemaquid Group of Artists Showing in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!