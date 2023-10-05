Oakhurst Opens Second Round of Kindness. Goodness. Maineness. Grants October 5, 2023 at 1:16 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol/South Bristol Residents Urged To Apply For Education GrantGrant Applications Open To Organizations Serving Cancer PatientsMaine Community Foundation Awards $27,000 in GrantsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCoastal Community Grants Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!