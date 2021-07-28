Old German Church Annual Service July 28, 2021 at 4:48 pm The Rev. Carolyn NeighoffYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGerman Lutheran Society Welcomes VisitorsGerman Lutheran Society Welcomes VisitorsInvitation to Joy at Water of LifeAnnual German Lutheran Church ServiceTalk on Helping Immigrants and Refugees June 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!