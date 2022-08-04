Old German Church Annual Service Submitted article August 4, 2022 at 11:20 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOld German Church Annual ServiceOld German Church Annual ServiceGerman Lutheran Society Welcomes VisitorsGerman Lutheran Society Welcomes VisitorsInvitation to Joy at Water of Life Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!