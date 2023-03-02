Olson Joins Good Things Staff March 2, 2023 at 12:01 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBake Sale in WaldoboroGood Things Shop Welcomes Stred as ManagerHealthy Kids Play Groups Gearing Up for FallCoffee, Cookies, and Books at the Village BookshopSip and Shop at the Village Bookshop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!