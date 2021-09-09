One Spot Left in Bobby Ives’ Boatbuilding Class September 9, 2021 at 9:33 am The Carpenter’s Boat ShopYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOctober Boat Building with Bobby IvesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopSummer Woodworking, Boat-Building Classes at Carpenter’s Boat ShopBoat-Building Class at Carpenter’s Boat ShopWomen’s Woodworking Class at Carpenter’s Boat Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!