Open Audition Night at Cupacity Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 10:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCupacity Expands Decadent Brunch to Two DaysCupacity, By Day and NightCelebrity Chef Challenge Scheduled for Sept. 8Cocktails with the Susans at Cupacity After HoursDough Ball, Gingerbread Spectacular to Brighten the Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!