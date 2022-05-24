Open House at St. Patrick Church Museum May 29 Submitted article May 24, 2022 at 1:11 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOpen House and Tours for Historic St. Patrick’s ChurchSt. Patrick Project Raising Funds for Church RestorationSt. Patrick’s Reaches Fundraising GoalFree Guided Tours of Historic Old St. Patrick’s ChurchFree Museum Reception, Tours to Highlight Special Day at St. Patrick’s Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!