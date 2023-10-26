Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gifts Make Life-Changing Impact October 26, 2023 at 1:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCurbside Drop-Off Sites Open for Operation Christmas ChildOperation Christmas Child Drop-Offs in Lincoln CountyGlobal Christmas Project Sends Joy to Children OverseasDrop-Off Sites Named for International Christmas Project‘Operation Christmas Child’ to Have Drop-Off Sites Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!