Oyster Growers Support Coastal Kids Preschool February 1, 2024 at 11:26 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAquaculture Scoping Session is April 17SEA Fellows Talk Lobster Shell Strength, Scallop FarmingCoastal Rivers Hires Education AssistantNew Special Education Coordinator at Coastal Kids PreschoolCoastal Kids Preschool Founder Receives Marcia Lovell Award Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!