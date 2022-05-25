Parise to Announce Candidacy Submitted article May 25, 2022 at 10:55 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesParise Announces Bid for House District 46Republicans Show SupportA Tireless WorkerCounty Republicans Hold MeetingNewcastle Forester Focused on Inflation, Natural Resources Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!