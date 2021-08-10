Pasture Management Walk and Talk at Sheepscot Valley Farm August 10, 2021 at 10:31 am Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation DistrictYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesManaging Soil Nutrients in High TunnelsMeeting on USDA Funding for Lincoln, Kennebec CountiesWeigh in on Allocation of Local USDA Funding on Dec. 6Hoop House Program at Sheepscot GeneralGravel Roads Workshop is Nov. 7 in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!